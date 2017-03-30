SBS Hindi

Netball is helping refugees in Integration

More than 200 newly arrived migrants and refugees are being introduced to netball through the AMES Australia/Netball Victoria ‘Netball Gala Day’.

More than 200 newly arrived migrants and refugees are being introduced to netball through the AMES Australia/Netball Victoria ‘Netball Gala Day’. Source: Supplied

Published 30 March 2017 at 1:46pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

In partnership with Netball Victoria, the Netball Gala Day welcomed more than 200 players from 20 different countries to enjoy a celebration of sport, multiculturalism and friendship.

