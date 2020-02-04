New leadership teams for a new parliamentary year

Re-elected Nationals Party leader Michael McCormack (right) and newly-elected Deputy leader David Littleproud Source: AAP
Published 4 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
It's been a dramatic return to Parliament this year with new leadership appointments for two political parties. The Greens' new leader is Adam Bandt, while the Nationals have a new deputy in David Littleproud.
Published 4 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share