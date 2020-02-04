SBS Hindi

New leadership teams for a new parliamentary year

SBS Hindi

Re-elected Nationals Party leader Michael McCormack (right) and newly-elected Deputy leader David Littleproud

Re-elected Nationals Party leader Michael McCormack (right) and newly-elected Deputy leader David Littleproud Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

It's been a dramatic return to Parliament this year with new leadership appointments for two political parties. The Greens' new leader is Adam Bandt, while the Nationals have a new deputy in David Littleproud.

Published 4 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024