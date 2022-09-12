NSW changes visa rules for its skilled migration program in 2022-23

Highlights NSW introduces new requirements for minimum point scores and years of work experience.

To be eligible for NSW nomination you (applicant) must meet the minimum point score and minimum years of work experience in your occupation's ANZSCO unit group.

New visa conditions would affect applicants who are applying under IT, accounts and engineering streams as well as chefs and cooks, according to a migration expert.

The NSW government released its skills lists for the 2022-2023 migration year on 7 September.





The state said that it has also introduced new requirements for minimum point scores and years of work experience.



NSW announces changes for its skilled migration program for 2022-23. Credit: Epoxydude/Getty Images/fStop "To be eligible for NSW nomination you must meet the minimum point score and minimum years of work experience in your occupation’s ANZSCO unit group," it noted.





Advertisement

"To be eligible for NSW nomination you (applicant) must meet the minimum point score and minimum years of work experience in your occupation's ANZSCO unit group," it added.



For example, if you are skilled as a Finance Manager (occupation code 132211), you must have a minimum point score of 110 and three years of eligible skilled work experience to be considered in an invitation round. NSW government

To be eligible for NSW nomination you must be skilled in an occupation that appears both within an ANZSCO unit group identified on the skills list for the visa you are considering and is eligible for that visa.



Indians are the second-largest group of migrants to Australia. Credit: LeoPatrizi/Getty Images The changes have been announced for the Skilled Nominated Subclass 190 visa and Skilled Work Regional Subclass 491 visa.





Several Australian states including NSW have decided to open the skill migration program for FY 2022-23 for onshore and offshore applications.



LISTEN TO In readjusting its migration program for 2022-23, Western Australia (WA) has eliminated additional English requirements for professional and managerial occupations, reduced the amount of money applicants need to demonstrate sufficient funds, and lowered the employment contract requirement for skilled visa applicants to six months. SBS Hindi 23/08/2022 09:24 Play

The latest visa news has come as a shock to Sydney-based Raj Kumar, a professional accountant, who told SBS Hindi his dream to live in the state is now over.





"I have strong professional experience of over four years but under the new rules I will be short of five points for the Subclass 190 visa. It's frustrating... I am back to zero and will have to start again either in some other state or return back home. To me it seems NSW does not need accountants anymore," Mr Kumar said.





Mr Kumar, who arrived in 2015 as an international student, has been on a temporary resident visa since then.



Raj Kumar is based in Sydney. Credit: Supplied by Raj kumar He said that despite concerns about labour shortages, many temporary residents in the state would now be forced to either go back or look elsewhere.





"I have wasted my time in the state. I finished my studies here and then started work but all of that is now down the drain," he added.





Migration agent Neha Singh from Melbourne said the new rules will definitely disappoint many applicants as they won't be able to qualify with the new work experience requirement and point system.





"The new visa conditions would affect applicants who are applying under IT, accounting and engineering streams as well as chefs and cooks," she pointed out.





However, Ms Singh said primary school teachers, early childhood teachers, nurses, midwifes and general practitioners have been excluded from any such conditions.





"Occupations like teaching and health professionals will not require any work experience," she added.





For the current financial year, NSW has received just over 7,100 seats for the Subclass 190 visa and 4,870 seats for Subclass 491.



