News in Hindi 04 Feb 2020

Scott Morrison has called on a royal commission into the bushfires.

Scott Morrison has called on a royal commission into the bushfires. Source: AAP

Published 4 February 2020 at 5:31pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 5:37pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 04/02/2020** Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeks a royal commission into this season's bushfires. // **In India, Kerala has stepped up efforts in fight against the lethal disease caused by Novel Corona-virus declared a "state calamity".

