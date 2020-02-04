News in Hindi 04 Feb 2020

Scott Morrison has called on a royal commission into the bushfires. Source: AAP
Published 4 February 2020 at 5:31pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 5:37pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 04/02/2020** Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeks a royal commission into this season's bushfires. // **In India, Kerala has stepped up efforts in fight against the lethal disease caused by Novel Corona-virus declared a "state calamity".
Published 4 February 2020 at 5:31pm, updated 4 February 2020 at 5:37pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share