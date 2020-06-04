News in Hindi 04 June 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are busy reviewing the broad framework of the India-Australia relationship Source: SBS Hindi
Published 4 June 2020 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 04/06/2020** Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi driving bilateral relationships to new heights of cooperation and collaboration at first virtual summit ** The opposition mocks the federal government's new HomeBuilder scheme...And ** New charges laid over the death of George Floyd.
