News in Hindi 04 June 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are busy reviewing the broad framework of the India-Australia relationship

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are busy reviewing the broad framework of the India-Australia relationship

Published 4 June 2020 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Catch the latest news of 04/06/2020** Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi driving bilateral relationships to new heights of cooperation and collaboration at first virtual summit ** The opposition mocks the federal government's new HomeBuilder scheme...And ** New charges laid over the death of George Floyd.

