News in Hindi 05 Feb 2020

5 Australians among 41 new corona virus infections confirmed on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan. Source: David Abel, Facebook
Catch the latest news of 05/02/2020 **Authorities have confirmed two Australians are among the 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus on board a cruise ship in Japan. // **Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced in parliament a trust to oversee the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as ordered by the Supreme Court.
Published 5 February 2020 at 5:43pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share