News in Hindi 05 March 2020

India leaves the field after winning the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the WACA Ground in Perth, Monday, February 24.

India leaves the field after winning the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the WACA Ground in Perth, Monday, February 24. Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Published 5 March 2020 at 6:27pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 05/03/2020 **India reached a maiden women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday after their last four clash against England was washed out. // **Australia imposes a travel ban on people from South Korea and extra screening for travellers from Italy.

