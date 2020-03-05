News in Hindi 05 March 2020

India leaves the field after winning the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the WACA Ground in Perth, Monday, February 24. Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
**India reached a maiden women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday after their last four clash against England was washed out. // **Australia imposes a travel ban on people from South Korea and extra screening for travellers from Italy.
Published 5 March 2020
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
