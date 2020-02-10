News in Hindi 10 Feb 2020

Brad Pitt, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Source: AAP
Published 10 February 2020 at 5:31pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 10/02/2020 ** Sydney's main water supply dam at its fullest for three years as flooding hits New South Wales. ** Australian actress Margot Robbie pipped by a US screen veteran at the Academy Awards. And Basketball star Liz Cambage earns Australia a place at Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.
Published 10 February 2020 at 5:31pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share