News in Hindi 13 Feb 2020

Coronavirus

A woman in a Guangzhou subway wearing protective gear due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Source: EPA

Published 14 February 2020 at 2:24pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Catch the latest News of 13/02/2020 ** Global health experts warn a coronavirus vaccine could be months away. ** Both the federal government and opposition deny disunity within their own ranks and **2020 Chinese Grand Prix postponed as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

