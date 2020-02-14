SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 14 Feb 2020

SBS Hindi

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie is the chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Shooting group.

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie is the chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Shooting group. Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2020 at 5:41pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest News of 14/02/2020 ** Labor accuses the government of misleading the public over the so-called sports rorts scandal... ** The latest on the coronavirus outbreak... and ** In tennis, Jordan Thompson knocks top-seed John Isner out of the New York Open.

Published 14 February 2020 at 5:41pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024