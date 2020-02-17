News in Hindi 17 Feb 2020

Workers have been told that operations will be shut down at Holden on October 20. Source: AAP
Published 17 February 2020 at 6:00pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 17/02/2020 ** Australians stranded aboard a cruise ship due to coronavirus to be evacuated this week but they will face more time in quarantine ** The federal government says it's disappointed with the demise of the classic Australian car brand, Holdenand ** Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army, Supreme Court of India tells government.
