SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 17 Feb 2020

SBS Hindi

Media arrive at a Holden event in Melbourne, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Car manufacturer Holden will retain more than 100 design jobs in Australia after General Motors reversed a decision to send them overseas. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Workers have been told that operations will be shut down at Holden on October 20. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2020 at 6:00pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest News of 17/02/2020 ** Australians stranded aboard a cruise ship due to coronavirus to be evacuated this week but they will face more time in quarantine ** The federal government says it's disappointed with the demise of the classic Australian car brand, Holdenand ** Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army, Supreme Court of India tells government.

Published 17 February 2020 at 6:00pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024