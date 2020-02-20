News in Hindi 20 February 2020

Almanya'nın Hanau kentinde meydana gelen saldırıda, saldırgan dahil toplam 11 kişi öldü. Source: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Published 20 February 2020 at 10:19pm, updated 20 February 2020 at 10:21pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 20/02/2020 In this bulletin ** Shooting attacks in Germany leaves eight people dead ** Reports of two deaths of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and ** ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 starts tomorrow.
