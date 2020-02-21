News in Hindi 21 February 2020

A homeless man sleeping in the street. Source: AAP
Published 21 February 2020 at 5:44pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Catch the latest News of 21/02/2020 In this bulletin**Report reveals more than 13 per cent of Australians live in poverty** Two people evacuated to Darwin from the Diamond Princess cruise ship test positive for coronavirus...** The lead detective on the investigation into the deaths of a woman and her three children has been stood aside... and ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 starts tonight.
