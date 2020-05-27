SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 27 May 2020

A colonel in the Indian army (far right, name withheld), stands with members of the Ladakh scouts at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Laddakh, India.

A colonel in the Indian army (far right, name withheld), stands with members of the Ladakh scouts at Khardung La, a mountain pass in the Laddakh, India. Source: Mary Knox Merrill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images

Published 27 May 2020 at 5:44pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 27/05/2020 **Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing stand-off with China. // ** Australian officials work to find out how a man in regional Queensland acquired COVID-19.

