News in Hindi 31 Jan 2020

Illustration des neuen Coronavirus

Illustration des neuen Coronavirus Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Published 31 January 2020 at 6:06pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 31/01/2020*** The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. * Queensland's Premier criticises the federal government's response to the coronavirus emergency ** Canberra authorities declare a state of emergency because of the fire weather risk and ** In sport, Tonga leaves the door open for Super League player Israel Folau

