SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 4 March 2020

SBS Hindi

corona

Source: Geovien So / SOPA Images/Sipa US

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2020 at 5:41pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 5:52pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 04/03/2020 ** Nursing home residents in isolation after an aged care worker tested psoitive to coronavirus. **All international passenger arrivals on watchlist in India as coronavirus cases rise ** Olympic organisers confident the Tokyo games will go on as scheduled.

Published 4 March 2020 at 5:41pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 5:52pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024