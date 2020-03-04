News in Hindi 4 March 2020

Source: Geovien So / SOPA Images/Sipa US
Published 4 March 2020 at 5:41pm, updated 4 March 2020 at 5:52pm
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Catch the latest news of 04/03/2020 ** Nursing home residents in isolation after an aged care worker tested psoitive to coronavirus. **All international passenger arrivals on watchlist in India as coronavirus cases rise ** Olympic organisers confident the Tokyo games will go on as scheduled.
