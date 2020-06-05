News in Hindi 5th June 2020

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump attends a memorial service for George Floyd Source: AAP
Published 5 June 2020 at 5:20pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin... ** Scott Morrison asks Australians not to take part in weekend protests because of COVID-19 fears ** Tributes for George Floyd at a memorial service in Minneapolis... ** India's COVID-19 cases mount over 2.20 lakh... ** In rugby league, the Brisbane Broncos suffers its worst loss in history to the Sydney Roosters ... and more news.
