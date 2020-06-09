SBS Hindi

News in Hindi 9th June 2020

Bill Shorten and Amanda Rishworth at a childcare centre Source: AAP

Published 9 June 2020 at 7:00pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** Further Black Lives Matter protests in Australia declined permission to go ahead... **Labor criticises the government’s decision to strip childcare worker of JobKeeper... ** The talks between top India-China military commanders reported as “very positive” ** In sport, approval given for 2,000 spectators to attend Adelaide A-F-L match and more news …

