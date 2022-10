In this bulletin:





Australia suspends travel with India as coronavirus situation continues to remain grim in the subcontinental country.



Retired medics from Indian Army to serve at Covid clinics close to their houses.



Australian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders player Pat Cummins donates $50,000 towards medical aid in India.



