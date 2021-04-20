News in Hindi: Migrant workers are walking home after Delhi imposed a six-day lockdown

In this bulletin:





Doctors and health officials address the challenge of restoring public confidence in Australia's vaccine rollout.

An Auckland airport worker tests positive to Covid-19, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble was opened.

Migrant workers are returning home on foot amidst a week-long curfew in India's national capital New Delhi.

High-profile football players and coaches condemn the formation of the breakaway Super League.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.



Advertisement

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











READ MORE India further relaxes rules for OCI cardholders







READ MORE Canberra holds photo exhibition to usher in 75th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain





