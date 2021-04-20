SBS Hindi

News in Hindi: Migrant workers are walking home after Delhi imposed a six-day lockdown

Migrant workers go to the railway station to reach their hometown

Migrant workers are once again walking home after a week-long curfew Source: ANI/Rahul Singh

Published 20 April 2021 at 7:00pm
By SBS Hindi
Catch the latest news of 20th April 2021 in Hindi.

In this bulletin:

  • Doctors and health officials address the challenge of restoring public confidence in Australia's vaccine rollout.
  • An Auckland airport worker tests positive to Covid-19, a day after the trans-Tasman bubble was opened.
  • Migrant workers are returning home on foot amidst a week-long curfew in India's national capital New Delhi.
  • High-profile football players and coaches condemn the formation of the breakaway Super League.  
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 
