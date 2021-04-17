‘I told my boys we have to win against Pakistan’: Captain of Indian cricket team which won South Asian community tournament

Highlights In 2020, Pakistan had defeated India to win the HomeWorld Thunder Nation Cup

This is India's third title win out of seven tournaments played so far

Players were selected through community trials in February and March

The Indian community cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in a tight match to win their third HomeWorld Thunder Nation Cup in Sydney on 1 April. Sri Lanka won the toss against India and scored 3/79 in 10 overs.





Indian openers successfully chased the target with four balls remaining.





Australian Federal Police Commander Brett James presenting the winning trophy to Indian captain Arun Chauhan. Source: Supplied by Sydney Thunder





Teams from South Asian communities such as the Indian, Pakistani, Sri Lankan, Bangladeshi, Afghanistani and Nepali participated in the tournament organised at Blacktown's International Sportspark in the last week of March.





The captain of the winning team, Arun Chauhan, told SBS Hindi that while it was an important win against the Sri Lankan community team, they relished beating the cricket archrival in the previous game.





“Defeating the Pakistani team in the semi-final was special for obvious reasons,” laughed Mr Chauhan.





“I told my boys that we have to win against Pakistan at any cost. We can't lose to Pakistan for the second time,” said Mr Chauhan referring to his team's defeat in the final of 2020. Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 3/79 in 10 overs. Indian openers achieved the target with four balls remaining. Source: Supplied by Sydney Thunder





The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan on the international field cricket reflects on community tournaments too in countries like Australia, where migrants in large numbers from both countries have settled.





At the international level, India has an unbeaten record (7-0) of victory over Pakistan in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. But Pakistan has won more ODIs against India outside the World Cup.





Of the 132 ODIs, India has won 55 while Pakistan has emerged victorious in 73. Four matches were without any result, according to ESPNCricinfo.com.







This annual tournament is organised with support from the Big Bash League (BBL) team Sydney Thunder. Pakistan had defeated India last year in the finals. Source: Supplied by Sydney Thunder





Mr Chauhan, an all-rounder, has been leading the local Indian cricket team for the past four years. He says the rivalry with Pakistan is only on the field.





“Otherwise, we are good friends and meet often. The HomeWorld Thunder Nation Cup tournament aims to promote interaction amongst communities,” the 32-year-old captain said.











Australian Federal Police Commander Brett James and Eastern Command Community Liaison Team (ECCLT) travelled to Blacktown for the final match and presented the trophy to the Indian captain.





“The AFP’s Community Liaison Teams are based across Australia and play an important role in creating social cohesion between the community and law enforcement," an AFP spokesperson told SBS Hindi.







“Through their interactions, they raise awareness of the AFP and build positive and trusting relationships with all Australians by supporting members of diverse communities and those at risk, while addressing tensions when they arise," the spokesperson added.





Sydney Thunder held trials for the community teams through February and March. Players were selected through trials in February and March. Source: Supplied by Sydney Thunder





Mr Chauhan said that before the coronavirus pandemic stalled normal life, Sydney Thunder would organise community cricket matches before their own BBL game at Sydney Olympic Park.





“Our matches are limited to six overs except for the final when we play 10 overs. The game is over quickly,” he added.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking the audio link in the picture at the top of the page.





