News In Hindi: Strict restrictions return to NSW after second COVID-19 case

In this bulletin:
- NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet goes into isolation after being identified as close contact of Covid-19 case
- New case in NSW sparks fear of community transmission
- In India, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and former cabinet minister Ajit Singh passes away after being infected by Covid-19
- India records its highest single-day coronavirus death toll of 3,780
- Cricket Australia vows to bring its players home safe and sound
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
