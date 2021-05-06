SBS Hindi

News In Hindi: Strict restrictions return to NSW after second COVID-19 case

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Berejiklian government placed strict Covid restrictions in Greater Sydney area after two positive cases. Source: AAP

Published 6 May 2021 at 6:48pm, updated 6 May 2021 at 6:54pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Listen to the latest news of India and Australia in Hindi. 6/05/21

In this bulletin:

  • NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet goes into isolation after being identified as close contact of Covid-19 case
  • New case in NSW sparks fear of community transmission
  •  In India, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and former cabinet minister Ajit Singh passes away after being infected by Covid-19
  • India records its highest single-day coronavirus death toll of 3,780
  • Cricket Australia vows to bring its players home safe and sound
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

