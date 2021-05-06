News In Hindi: Strict restrictions return to NSW after second COVID-19 case

In this bulletin:





NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet goes into isolation after being identified as close contact of Covid-19 case

New case in NSW sparks fear of community transmission

In India, Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and former cabinet minister Ajit Singh passes away after being infected by Covid-19

India records its highest single-day coronavirus death toll of 3,780

Cricket Australia vows to bring its players home safe and sound



Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





