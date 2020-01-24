News in Hindi

A thermal sensor checks body temperatures to screen for the coronavirus at Seoul airport, Korea Source: YNA
Catch the latest news of 25 /01 /2020 today. Australia's Chief Medical Officer confirms no cases of the coronavirus have been found in the country... The U-S firefighters killed when their air tanker crashed in southern New South Wales are identified..... and in tennis... Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is through to the Australian Open fourth round and much more.
Published 24 January 2020 at 6:09pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share