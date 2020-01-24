SBS Hindi

News in Hindi

SBS Hindi

A thermal sensor checks body temperatures to screen for the coronavirus at Seoul airport, Korea

A thermal sensor checks body temperatures to screen for the coronavirus at Seoul airport, Korea Source: YNA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2020 at 6:09pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Catch the latest news of 25 /01 /2020 today. Australia's Chief Medical Officer confirms no cases of the coronavirus have been found in the country... The U-S firefighters killed when their air tanker crashed in southern New South Wales are identified..... and in tennis... Reigning champion Novak Djokovic is through to the Australian Open fourth round and much more.

Published 24 January 2020 at 6:09pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024