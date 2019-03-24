SBS Hindi

NSW Coalition weathers election storm

NSW Liberal Leader Gladys Berejiklian won the 2019 NSW election

NSW Liberal Leader Gladys Berejiklian won the 2019 NSW Election. Source: AAP

Published 24 March 2019 at 1:56pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Vivek Kumar
The Liberal party has survived a brutal NSW election campaign with a narrow win that has returned them to government, but also given the federal branch hope ahead of the May election. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has weathered an election that pundits predicted would tip her coalition government into deep minority or opposition.

Samantha Beniac-Brooks reports, the win is being seen as win for women and a boost to the federal Coalition, just two months out from the federal election.

