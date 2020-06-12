NSW extends deadline for 491 visa

The applications for the Subclass 491 regional visa can be submitted by 26 June 2020.





Highlights:

"We are now accepting applications for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491). Applications must be received by 5 pm Friday, 26 June 2020," the department has said on its website.





What do you need to apply for this visa? Listen to this interview:

Earlier 23 June was announced as the last date of submission.





Applications will be assessed by the end of the financial year; Tuesday, 30 June 2020.





Who can apply?





Only those visa hopefuls can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) if their occupation is on the NSW Stream 1 Regional Skilled Occupation List (see below), and they have been living and working in regional NSW for the last 12 months.





The Australian government launched the new regional visas in November 2019.





NSW had not opened the 491 subclass – the Skilled Work Regional (provisional) visa program and in February said the program was delayed.





"It also comes as a surprise as most of the states close their invites around this time as we near the end of the financial year. It's possible that the allocated places under this program may go very quick," said Chaman Preet, a Melbourne-based migration expert.





