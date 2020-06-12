NSW opens 491 visa for over 330 occupations

New South Wales has announced applications for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) will be open from June 15.









Highlights:

NSW will begin accepting applications for subclass 491 visa on 15 June 2020.





The last date of applying is 23 June 2020.





The occupation list has more that 330 occupations.





"NSW Treasury will begin accepting for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) on Monday, June 15 2020,' the state department said in a statement .





"NSW Treasury will stop accepting application at 5 pm Tuesday, June 23 2020. Applications will be assessed by the end of the financial year; Tuesday, June 30 2020."





Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet says the list that has been sent by the department to the migration agents is more or less similar to the list published earlier.





"It is very similar to the list that was there earlier. It has occupations right from Farmer, Engineer, Engineering Manager, Childcare Centre Manager, Restaurant Manager, Winemaker, Teacher, Biologist to tradies such as Painters, Carpenters, Bakers etc. So it's a very very broad list," explains Ms Preet.





Who can apply?





According to Ms Chaman Preet, only those visa hopefuls can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) if their occupation is on the NSW Stream 1 Regional Skilled Occupation List (see below), and they have been living and working in regional NSW for the last 12 months.





"The applicant should have been living in a designated regional area in NSW for at least the last 12 months in his or her nominated occupation, or a closely related occupation," Chaman Preet said.





"The applicant will have to provide proof of residence and salary statements to prove those mentioned above."





The Australian government launched the new regional visas in November 2019.





NSW had not opened the 491 subclass – the Skilled Work Regional (provisional) visa program and in February said the program was delayed.





"It also comes as a surprise as most of the states close their invites around this time as we near the end of the financial year. It's possible that the allocated places under this program may go very quick," Ms Preet said.





The new visas were introduced to ease the population pressures on Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and give regional communities a boost in population and access to skilled workers.





Here is the complete list of occupations available for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491):

ANZSCO Occupation





121111 Aquaculture Farmer





121211 Cotton Grower





121212 Flower Grower





121213 Fruit or Nut Grower





121214 Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower





121215 Grape Grower





121216 Mixed Crop Farmer





121221 Vegetable Grower





121299 Crop Farmers nec





121311 Apiarist





121312 Beef Cattle Farmer





121313 Dairy Cattle Farmer





121314 Deer Farmer





121315 Goat Farmer





121316 Horse Breeder





121317 Mixed Livestock Farmer





121318 Pig Farmer





121321 Poultry Farmer





121322 Sheep Farmer





121399 Livestock Farmers nec





121411 Mixed Crop and Livestock Farmer





132511 Research and Development Manager





133111 Construction Project Manager





133112 Project Builder





133211 Engineering Manager





133411 Manufacturer





133512 Production Manager (Manufacturing)





133513 Production Manager (Mining)





133611 Supply and Distribution Manager





134111 Child Care Centre Manager





134211 Medical Administrator





134212 Nursing Clinical Director





134213 Primary Health Organisation Manager





134214 Welfare Centre Manager





134299 Health and Welfare Services Managers nec





139912 Environmental Manager





141111 Cafe or Restaurant Manager





141211 Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager





141311 Hotel or Motel Manager





141999 Accommodation and Hospitality Managers nec





149112 Fitness Centre Manager





149212 Customer Service Manager





149311 Conference and Event Organiser





149413 Transport Company Manager





149913 Facilities Manager





212312 Director (Film, Television, Radio or Stage)





212314 Film and Video Editor





212318 Video Producer





221111 Accountant (General)





221112 Management Accountant





221113 Taxation Accountant





221213 External Auditor





221214 Internal Auditor





223111 Human Resource Adviser





224113 Statistician





224711 Management Consultant





225112 Market Research Analyst





225113 Marketing Specialist





232111 Architect





232212 Surveyor





232213 Cartographer





232214 Other Spatial Scientist





232313 Jewellery Designer





232411 Graphic Designer





232511 Interior Designer





232611 Urban and Regional Planner





233111 Chemical Engineer





233112 Materials Engineer





233211 Civil Engineer





233212 Geotechnical Engineer





233213 Quantity Surveyor





233214 Structural Engineer





233215 Transport Engineer





233311 Electrical Engineer





233411 Electronics Engineer





233511 Industrial Engineer





233512 Mechanical Engineer





233513 Production or Plant Engineer





233611 Mining Engineer (Excluding Petroleum)





233912 Agricultural Engineer





233913 Biomedical Engineer





233914 Engineering Technologist





233915 Environmental Engineer





233999 Engineering Professionals nec





234111 Agricultural Consultant





234112 Agricultural Scientist





234211 Chemist





234212 Food Technologist





234213 Wine Maker





234311 Conservation Officer





234312 Environmental Consultant





234313 Environmental Research Scientist





234399 Environmental Scientists nec





234411 Geologist





234412 Geophysicist





234413 Hydrogeologist





234511 Life Scientist (General)





234514 Biotechnologist





234515 Botanist





234516 Marine Biologist





234517 Microbiologist





234518 Zoologist





234599 Life Scientists nec





234611 Medical Laboratory Scientist





234711 Veterinarian





234911 Conservator





234912 Metallurgist





241111 Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teacher





241213 Primary School Teacher





241311 Middle School Teacher





241411 Secondary School Teacher





241511 Special Needs Teacher





241512 Teacher of the Hearing Impaired





241513 Teacher of the Sight Impaired





241599 Special Education Teachers nec





242111 University Lecturer





242211 Vocational Education Teacher (Trades)





249311 Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages





251111 Dietitian





251112 Nutritionist





251211 Medical Diagnostic Radiographer





251212 Medical Radiation Therapist





251213 Nuclear Medicine Technologist





251214 Sonographer





251311 Environmental Health Officer





251312 Occupational Health and Safety Adviser





251411 Optometrist





251511 Hospital Pharmacist





251513 Retail Pharmacist





252111 Chiropractor





252112 Osteopath





252211 Acupuncturist





252213 Naturopath





252214 Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner





252299 Complementary Health Therapists nec





252311 Dental Specialist





252312 Dentist





252411 Occupational Therapist





252511 Physiotherapist





252611 Podiatrist





252711 Audiologist





252712 Speech Pathologist





253111 General Practitioner





253112 Resident Medical Officer





253211 Anaesthetist





253311 Specialist Physician (General Medicine)





253312 Cardiologist





253313 Clinical Haematologist





253314 Medical Oncologist





253315 Endocrinologist





253316 Gastroenterologist





253317 Intensive Care Specialist





253318 Neurologist





253321 Paediatrician





253322 Renal Medicine Specialist





253324 Thoracic Medicine Specialist





253399 Specialist Physicians nec





253411 Psychiatrist





253511 Surgeon (General)





253512 Cardiothoracic Surgeon





253513 Neurosurgeon





253514 Orthopaedic Surgeon





253516 Paediatric Surgeon





253518 Urologist





253521 Vascular Surgeon





253912 Emergency Medicine Specialist





253913 Obstetrician and Gynaecologist





253914 Ophthalmologist





253915 Pathologist





253917 Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist





253999 Medical Practitioners nec





254111 Midwife





254211 Nurse Educator





254212 Nurse Researcher





254311 Nurse Manager





254411 Nurse Practitioner





254412 Registered Nurse (Aged Care)





254413 Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)





254414 Registered Nurse (Community Health)





254415 Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)





254416 Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)





254417 Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)





254418 Registered Nurse (Medical)





254421 Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)





254422 Registered Nurse (Mental Health)





254423 Registered Nurse (Perioperative)





254424 Registered Nurse (Surgical)





254425 Registered Nurse (Paediatric)





254499 Registered Nurses nec





261111 ICT business Analyst





261211 Multimedia Specialist





261311 Analyst Programmer





261312 Developer Programmer





261313 Software Engineer





261399 Software and Applications Programmers nec





262113 Systems Administrator





263111 Computer Network and Systems Engineer





263112 Network Administrator





263212 ICT Support Engineer





271111 Barrister





271311 Solicitor





272111 Careers Counsellor





272112 Drug and Alcohol Counsellor





272113 Family and Marriage Counsellor





272114 Rehabilitation Counsellor





272115 Student Counsellor





272199 Counsellors nec





272311 Clinical Psychologist





272312 Educational Psychologist





272313 Organisational Psychologist





272314 Psychotherapist





272399 Psychologists nec





272412 Interpreter





272413 Translator





272499 Social Professionals nec





272511 Social Worker





272611 Community Arts Worker





272612 Recreation Officer





272613 Welfare Worker





311111 Agricultural Technician





311211 Anaesthetic Technician





311213 Medical Laboratory Technician





311214 Operating Theatre Technician





311216 Pathology Collector (Aus) / Phlebotomist (NZ)





311299 Medical Technicians nec





311312 Meat Inspector





311399 Primary Products Inspectors nec





312111 Architectural Draftsperson





312113 Building Inspector





312114 Construction Estimator





312116 Surveying or Spatial Science Technician





312199 Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians nec





312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson





312212 Civil Engineering Technician





312311 Electrical Engineering Draftsperson





312312 Electrical Engineering Technician





312511 Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson





312512 Mechanical Engineering Technician





312611 Safety Inspector





312911 Maintenance Planner





312912 Metallurgical or Materials Technician





312913 Mine Deputy





312999 Building and Engineering Technicians nec





313112 ICT Customer Support Officer





321111 Automotive Electrician





321211 Motor Mechanic (General)





321212 Diesel Motor Mechanic





321213 Motorcycle Mechanic





321214 Small Engine Mechanic





322113 Farrier





322211 Sheetmetal Trades Worker





322311 Metal Fabricator





322312 Pressure Welder





322313 Welder (First Class)





323211 Fitter (General)





323212 Fitter and Turner





323213 Fitter-Welder





323214 Metal Machinist (First Class)





323299 Metal Fitters and Machinists nec





323313 Locksmith





323314 Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer





323412 Toolmaker





324111 Panelbeater





324211 Vehicle Body Builder





324212 Vehicle Trimmer





324311 Vehicle Painter





331111 Bricklayer





331112 Stonemason





331211 Carpenter and Joiner





331212 Carpenter





331213 Joiner





332111 Floor Finisher





332211 Painting trades workers





333111 Glazier





333211 Fibrous Plasterer





333212 Solid Plasterer





333311 Roof Tiler





333411 Wall and Floor Tiler





334111 Plumber (General)





334112 Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber





334113 Drainer





334114 Gasfitter





334115 Roof plumber





341111 Electrician (General)





341112 Electrician (Special Class)





342111 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic





342211 Electrical Linesworker





342311 Business Machine Mechanic





342313 Electronic Equipment Trades Worker





342314 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General)





351111 Baker





351112 Pastrycook





351211 Butcher or Smallgoods Maker





351311 Chef





351411 Cook





361112 Horse Trainer





361114 Zookeeper





361199 Animal Attendants and Trainers nec





361311 Veterinary Nurse





362212 Arborist





362311 Greenkeeper





362411 Nurseryperson





391111 Hairdresser





393311 Upholsterer





394111 Cabinetmaker





394211 Furniture Finisher





394213 Wood Machinist





399411 Jeweller





399512 Camera Operator (Film, Television or Video)





399514 Make Up Artist





399516 Sound Technician





411111 Ambulance Officer





411112 Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic





411211 Dental Hygienist





411213 Dental Technician





411214 Dental Therapist





411311 Diversional Therapist





411411 Enrolled Nurse





411611 Massage Therapist





411711 Community Worker





411712 Disabilities Services Officer





411713 Family Support Worker





411715 Residential Care Officer





411716 Youth Worker





452313 Horse Riding Coach or Instructor





452314 Snowsport Instructor





511111 Contract Administrator





511112 Program or Project Administrator





