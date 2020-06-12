SBS Hindi

NSW opens 491 visa for over 330 occupations

SBS Hindi

ویزا

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2020 at 1:26pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Here is the complete NSW regional skilled occupation list for subclass 491 visa to be opened from Monday, 15 June.

Published 12 June 2020 at 1:26pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
New South Wales has announced applications for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) will be open from June 15.


Highlights:

  • NSW will begin accepting applications for subclass 491 visa on 15 June 2020.

  • The last date of applying is 23 June 2020.

  • The occupation list has more that 330 occupations.

"NSW Treasury will begin accepting for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) on Monday, June 15 2020,' 
the state department said in a statement
.

"NSW Treasury will stop accepting application at 5 pm Tuesday, June 23 2020. Applications will be assessed by the end of the financial year; Tuesday, June 30 2020."

 
Farmer Les Jones is pictured on his farm in the Goolhi area in north west of NSW, Monday, February 10, 2020 Les Jones received 140mm of rain in the last 10 days. (AAP Image/ Peter Lorimer) NO ARCHIVING
Farmer Les Jones is pictured on his farm in the Goolhi area in north west of NSW, Monday, February 10, 2020 Source: AAP Image/ Peter Lorimer) NO ARCHIVING


Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet says the list that has been sent by the department to the migration agents is more or less similar to the list published earlier.

"It is very similar to the list that was there earlier. It has occupations right from Farmer, Engineer, Engineering Manager, Childcare Centre Manager, Restaurant Manager, Winemaker, Teacher, Biologist to tradies such as Painters, Carpenters, Bakers etc. So it's a very very broad list," explains Ms Preet. 

How to apply for the 491 visa? Listen to this interview:

LISTEN TO
NSW opens 491 visa for over 330 occupations image

NSW opens 491 visa for over 330 occupations

SBS Hindi

12/06/202010:14


Who can apply?

According to Ms Chaman Preet, only those visa hopefuls can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) if their occupation is on the NSW Stream 1 Regional Skilled Occupation List (see below), and they have been living and working in regional NSW for the last 12 months.

"The applicant should have been living in a designated regional area in NSW for at least the last 12 months in his or her nominated occupation, or a closely related occupation," Chaman Preet said.

"The applicant will have to provide proof of residence and salary statements to prove those mentioned above."

 
A rainbow appears behind a storm front on the Breeza Plains in north west NSW. Residents in parts of NSW continue to face floodwater risks after a weekend of torrential downfalls. (AAP Image/ Peter Lorimer) NO ARCHIVING
A rainbow appears behind a storm front on the Breeza Plains in north west NSW. Source: Peter Lorimer/AAP


The Australian government launched the new regional visas in November 2019.

NSW had not opened the 491 subclass – the Skilled Work Regional (provisional) visa program and in February said the program was delayed.

"It also comes as a surprise as most of the states close their invites around this time as we near the end of the financial year. It's possible that the allocated places under this program may go very quick," Ms Preet said.

This might interest you:

New skilled occupation list delayed due to COVID-19



The new visas were introduced to ease the population pressures on Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and give regional communities a boost in population and access to skilled workers.

Here is the complete list of occupations available for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491):

ANZSCO    Occupation

121111     Aquaculture Farmer

121211     Cotton Grower

121212    Flower Grower

121213     Fruit or Nut Grower

121214     Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower

121215     Grape Grower

121216     Mixed Crop Farmer

121221     Vegetable Grower

121299     Crop Farmers nec

121311     Apiarist

121312     Beef Cattle Farmer

121313     Dairy Cattle Farmer

121314     Deer Farmer

121315     Goat Farmer

121316     Horse Breeder

121317     Mixed Livestock Farmer

121318     Pig Farmer

121321     Poultry Farmer

121322     Sheep Farmer

121399     Livestock Farmers nec

121411     Mixed Crop and Livestock Farmer

132511     Research and Development Manager

133111     Construction Project Manager

133112     Project Builder

133211     Engineering Manager

133411     Manufacturer

133512     Production Manager (Manufacturing)

133513     Production Manager (Mining)

133611     Supply and Distribution Manager

134111     Child Care Centre Manager

134211     Medical Administrator

134212     Nursing Clinical Director

134213     Primary Health Organisation Manager

134214     Welfare Centre Manager

134299     Health and Welfare Services Managers nec

139912     Environmental Manager

141111     Cafe or Restaurant Manager

141211     Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager

141311     Hotel or Motel Manager

141999     Accommodation and Hospitality Managers nec

149112     Fitness Centre Manager

149212     Customer Service Manager

149311     Conference and Event Organiser

149413     Transport Company Manager

149913     Facilities Manager

212312     Director (Film, Television, Radio or Stage)

212314     Film and Video Editor

212318     Video Producer

221111     Accountant (General)

221112     Management Accountant

221113     Taxation Accountant

221213     External Auditor

221214     Internal Auditor

223111     Human Resource Adviser

224113     Statistician

224711     Management Consultant

225112     Market Research Analyst

225113     Marketing Specialist

232111     Architect

232212     Surveyor

232213     Cartographer

232214     Other Spatial Scientist

232313     Jewellery Designer

232411     Graphic Designer

232511     Interior Designer

232611     Urban and Regional Planner

233111     Chemical Engineer

233112     Materials Engineer

233211     Civil Engineer

233212     Geotechnical Engineer

233213     Quantity Surveyor

233214     Structural Engineer

233215     Transport Engineer

233311     Electrical Engineer

233411     Electronics Engineer

233511     Industrial Engineer

233512     Mechanical Engineer

233513     Production or Plant Engineer

233611     Mining Engineer (Excluding Petroleum)

233912     Agricultural Engineer

233913     Biomedical Engineer

233914     Engineering Technologist

233915     Environmental Engineer

233999     Engineering Professionals nec

234111     Agricultural Consultant

234112     Agricultural Scientist

234211     Chemist

234212     Food Technologist

234213     Wine Maker

234311     Conservation Officer

234312     Environmental Consultant

234313     Environmental Research Scientist

234399     Environmental Scientists nec

234411     Geologist

234412    Geophysicist

234413     Hydrogeologist

234511     Life Scientist (General)

234514     Biotechnologist

234515     Botanist

234516     Marine Biologist

234517     Microbiologist

234518     Zoologist

234599     Life Scientists nec

234611     Medical Laboratory Scientist

234711     Veterinarian

234911     Conservator

234912     Metallurgist

241111    Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teacher

241213    Primary School Teacher

241311     Middle School Teacher

241411    Secondary School Teacher

241511     Special Needs Teacher

241512     Teacher of the Hearing Impaired

241513     Teacher of the Sight Impaired

241599     Special Education Teachers nec

242111    University Lecturer

242211     Vocational Education Teacher (Trades)

249311     Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages

251111    Dietitian

251112     Nutritionist

251211    Medical Diagnostic Radiographer

251212     Medical Radiation Therapist

251213     Nuclear Medicine Technologist

251214     Sonographer

251311     Environmental Health Officer

251312    Occupational Health and Safety Adviser

251411     Optometrist

251511     Hospital Pharmacist

251513     Retail Pharmacist

252111     Chiropractor

252112     Osteopath

252211     Acupuncturist

252213     Naturopath

252214     Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner

252299     Complementary Health Therapists nec

252311     Dental Specialist

252312     Dentist

252411     Occupational Therapist

252511     Physiotherapist

252611     Podiatrist

252711     Audiologist

252712     Speech Pathologist

253111     General Practitioner

253112     Resident Medical Officer

253211     Anaesthetist

253311      Specialist Physician (General Medicine)

253312     Cardiologist

253313     Clinical Haematologist

253314      Medical Oncologist

253315      Endocrinologist

253316      Gastroenterologist

253317     Intensive Care Specialist

253318     Neurologist

253321     Paediatrician

253322     Renal Medicine Specialist

253324     Thoracic Medicine Specialist

253399     Specialist Physicians nec

253411     Psychiatrist

253511     Surgeon (General)

253512     Cardiothoracic Surgeon

253513     Neurosurgeon

253514     Orthopaedic Surgeon

253516     Paediatric Surgeon

253518     Urologist

253521      Vascular Surgeon

253912     Emergency Medicine Specialist

253913     Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

253914     Ophthalmologist

253915     Pathologist

253917     Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist

253999     Medical Practitioners nec

254111     Midwife

254211     Nurse Educator

254212     Nurse Researcher

254311     Nurse Manager

254411     Nurse Practitioner

254412     Registered Nurse (Aged Care)

254413     Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)

254414     Registered Nurse (Community Health)

254415     Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)

254416      Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)

254417     Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)

254418      Registered Nurse (Medical)

254421     Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)

254422     Registered Nurse (Mental Health)

254423     Registered Nurse (Perioperative)

254424     Registered Nurse (Surgical)

254425     Registered Nurse (Paediatric)

254499    Registered Nurses nec

261111     ICT business Analyst

261211     Multimedia Specialist

261311     Analyst Programmer

261312     Developer Programmer

261313     Software Engineer

261399     Software and Applications Programmers nec

262113     Systems Administrator

263111     Computer Network and Systems Engineer

263112     Network Administrator

263212     ICT Support Engineer

271111     Barrister

271311     Solicitor

272111     Careers Counsellor

272112     Drug and Alcohol Counsellor

272113      Family and Marriage Counsellor

272114     Rehabilitation Counsellor

272115     Student Counsellor

272199     Counsellors nec

272311     Clinical Psychologist

272312     Educational Psychologist

272313     Organisational Psychologist

272314     Psychotherapist

272399     Psychologists nec

272412     Interpreter

272413     Translator

272499     Social Professionals nec

272511     Social Worker

272611     Community Arts Worker

272612     Recreation Officer

272613     Welfare Worker

311111     Agricultural Technician

311211     Anaesthetic Technician

311213     Medical Laboratory Technician

311214     Operating Theatre Technician

311216     Pathology Collector (Aus) / Phlebotomist (NZ)

311299     Medical Technicians nec

311312     Meat Inspector

311399     Primary Products Inspectors nec

312111     Architectural Draftsperson

312113     Building Inspector

312114     Construction Estimator

312116     Surveying or Spatial Science Technician

312199     Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians nec

312211     Civil Engineering Draftsperson

312212     Civil Engineering Technician

312311     Electrical Engineering Draftsperson

312312     Electrical Engineering Technician

312511      Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson

312512     Mechanical Engineering Technician

312611     Safety Inspector

312911     Maintenance Planner

312912     Metallurgical or Materials Technician

312913     Mine Deputy

312999     Building and Engineering Technicians nec

313112     ICT Customer Support Officer

321111     Automotive Electrician

321211      Motor Mechanic (General)

321212     Diesel Motor Mechanic

321213      Motorcycle Mechanic

321214     Small Engine Mechanic

322113     Farrier

322211     Sheetmetal Trades Worker

322311     Metal Fabricator

322312     Pressure Welder

322313     Welder (First Class)

323211     Fitter (General)

323212     Fitter and Turner

323213     Fitter-Welder

323214     Metal Machinist (First Class)

323299     Metal Fitters and Machinists nec

323313     Locksmith

323314     Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer

323412     Toolmaker

324111      Panelbeater

324211      Vehicle Body Builder

324212      Vehicle Trimmer

324311     Vehicle Painter

331111     Bricklayer

331112      Stonemason

331211     Carpenter and Joiner

331212     Carpenter

331213      Joiner

332111     Floor Finisher

332211     Painting trades workers

333111     Glazier

333211     Fibrous Plasterer

333212     Solid Plasterer

333311     Roof Tiler

333411     Wall and Floor Tiler

334111     Plumber (General)

334112     Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber

334113     Drainer

334114     Gasfitter

334115     Roof plumber

341111      Electrician (General)

341112     Electrician (Special Class)

342111     Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic

342211     Electrical Linesworker

342311     Business Machine Mechanic

342313     Electronic Equipment Trades Worker

342314     Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General)

351111     Baker

351112     Pastrycook

351211     Butcher or Smallgoods Maker

351311     Chef

351411     Cook

361112     Horse Trainer

361114     Zookeeper

361199     Animal Attendants and Trainers nec

361311     Veterinary Nurse

362212      Arborist

362311     Greenkeeper

362411      Nurseryperson

391111      Hairdresser

393311     Upholsterer

394111     Cabinetmaker

394211     Furniture Finisher

394213     Wood Machinist

399411      Jeweller

399512     Camera Operator (Film, Television or Video)

399514     Make Up Artist

399516     Sound Technician

411111     Ambulance Officer

411112     Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic

411211     Dental Hygienist

411213      Dental Technician

411214     Dental Therapist

411311     Diversional Therapist

411411     Enrolled Nurse

411611     Massage Therapist

411711     Community Worker

411712     Disabilities Services Officer

411713     Family Support Worker

411715     Residential Care Officer

411716     Youth Worker

452313     Horse Riding Coach or Instructor

452314     Snowsport Instructor

511111     Contract Administrator

511112     Program or Project Administrator

________________________________________

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts