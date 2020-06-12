NSW opens 491 visa for over 330 occupations

New South Wales has announced applications for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) will be open from June 15.
Highlights:
- NSW will begin accepting applications for subclass 491 visa on 15 June 2020.
- The last date of applying is 23 June 2020.
- The occupation list has more that 330 occupations.
"NSW Treasury will begin accepting for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) on Monday, June 15 2020,' .
"NSW Treasury will stop accepting application at 5 pm Tuesday, June 23 2020. Applications will be assessed by the end of the financial year; Tuesday, June 30 2020."
Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet says the list that has been sent by the department to the migration agents is more or less similar to the list published earlier.
"It is very similar to the list that was there earlier. It has occupations right from Farmer, Engineer, Engineering Manager, Childcare Centre Manager, Restaurant Manager, Winemaker, Teacher, Biologist to tradies such as Painters, Carpenters, Bakers etc. So it's a very very broad list," explains Ms Preet.
Who can apply?
According to Ms Chaman Preet, only those visa hopefuls can apply for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) if their occupation is on the NSW Stream 1 Regional Skilled Occupation List (see below), and they have been living and working in regional NSW for the last 12 months.
"The applicant should have been living in a designated regional area in NSW for at least the last 12 months in his or her nominated occupation, or a closely related occupation," Chaman Preet said.
"The applicant will have to provide proof of residence and salary statements to prove those mentioned above."
The Australian government launched the new regional visas in November 2019.
NSW had not opened the 491 subclass – the Skilled Work Regional (provisional) visa program and in February said the program was delayed.
"It also comes as a surprise as most of the states close their invites around this time as we near the end of the financial year. It's possible that the allocated places under this program may go very quick," Ms Preet said.
The new visas were introduced to ease the population pressures on Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and give regional communities a boost in population and access to skilled workers.
Here is the complete list of occupations available for NSW nomination for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491):
ANZSCO Occupation
121111 Aquaculture Farmer
121211 Cotton Grower
121212 Flower Grower
121213 Fruit or Nut Grower
121214 Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower
121215 Grape Grower
121216 Mixed Crop Farmer
121221 Vegetable Grower
121299 Crop Farmers nec
121311 Apiarist
121312 Beef Cattle Farmer
121313 Dairy Cattle Farmer
121314 Deer Farmer
121315 Goat Farmer
121316 Horse Breeder
121317 Mixed Livestock Farmer
121318 Pig Farmer
121321 Poultry Farmer
121322 Sheep Farmer
121399 Livestock Farmers nec
121411 Mixed Crop and Livestock Farmer
132511 Research and Development Manager
133111 Construction Project Manager
133112 Project Builder
133211 Engineering Manager
133411 Manufacturer
133512 Production Manager (Manufacturing)
133513 Production Manager (Mining)
133611 Supply and Distribution Manager
134111 Child Care Centre Manager
134211 Medical Administrator
134212 Nursing Clinical Director
134213 Primary Health Organisation Manager
134214 Welfare Centre Manager
134299 Health and Welfare Services Managers nec
139912 Environmental Manager
141111 Cafe or Restaurant Manager
141211 Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager
141311 Hotel or Motel Manager
141999 Accommodation and Hospitality Managers nec
149112 Fitness Centre Manager
149212 Customer Service Manager
149311 Conference and Event Organiser
149413 Transport Company Manager
149913 Facilities Manager
212312 Director (Film, Television, Radio or Stage)
212314 Film and Video Editor
212318 Video Producer
221111 Accountant (General)
221112 Management Accountant
221113 Taxation Accountant
221213 External Auditor
221214 Internal Auditor
223111 Human Resource Adviser
224113 Statistician
224711 Management Consultant
225112 Market Research Analyst
225113 Marketing Specialist
232111 Architect
232212 Surveyor
232213 Cartographer
232214 Other Spatial Scientist
232313 Jewellery Designer
232411 Graphic Designer
232511 Interior Designer
232611 Urban and Regional Planner
233111 Chemical Engineer
233112 Materials Engineer
233211 Civil Engineer
233212 Geotechnical Engineer
233213 Quantity Surveyor
233214 Structural Engineer
233215 Transport Engineer
233311 Electrical Engineer
233411 Electronics Engineer
233511 Industrial Engineer
233512 Mechanical Engineer
233513 Production or Plant Engineer
233611 Mining Engineer (Excluding Petroleum)
233912 Agricultural Engineer
233913 Biomedical Engineer
233914 Engineering Technologist
233915 Environmental Engineer
233999 Engineering Professionals nec
234111 Agricultural Consultant
234112 Agricultural Scientist
234211 Chemist
234212 Food Technologist
234213 Wine Maker
234311 Conservation Officer
234312 Environmental Consultant
234313 Environmental Research Scientist
234399 Environmental Scientists nec
234411 Geologist
234412 Geophysicist
234413 Hydrogeologist
234511 Life Scientist (General)
234514 Biotechnologist
234515 Botanist
234516 Marine Biologist
234517 Microbiologist
234518 Zoologist
234599 Life Scientists nec
234611 Medical Laboratory Scientist
234711 Veterinarian
234911 Conservator
234912 Metallurgist
241111 Early Childhood (Pre-Primary School) Teacher
241213 Primary School Teacher
241311 Middle School Teacher
241411 Secondary School Teacher
241511 Special Needs Teacher
241512 Teacher of the Hearing Impaired
241513 Teacher of the Sight Impaired
241599 Special Education Teachers nec
242111 University Lecturer
242211 Vocational Education Teacher (Trades)
249311 Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages
251111 Dietitian
251112 Nutritionist
251211 Medical Diagnostic Radiographer
251212 Medical Radiation Therapist
251213 Nuclear Medicine Technologist
251214 Sonographer
251311 Environmental Health Officer
251312 Occupational Health and Safety Adviser
251411 Optometrist
251511 Hospital Pharmacist
251513 Retail Pharmacist
252111 Chiropractor
252112 Osteopath
252211 Acupuncturist
252213 Naturopath
252214 Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioner
252299 Complementary Health Therapists nec
252311 Dental Specialist
252312 Dentist
252411 Occupational Therapist
252511 Physiotherapist
252611 Podiatrist
252711 Audiologist
252712 Speech Pathologist
253111 General Practitioner
253112 Resident Medical Officer
253211 Anaesthetist
253311 Specialist Physician (General Medicine)
253312 Cardiologist
253313 Clinical Haematologist
253314 Medical Oncologist
253315 Endocrinologist
253316 Gastroenterologist
253317 Intensive Care Specialist
253318 Neurologist
253321 Paediatrician
253322 Renal Medicine Specialist
253324 Thoracic Medicine Specialist
253399 Specialist Physicians nec
253411 Psychiatrist
253511 Surgeon (General)
253512 Cardiothoracic Surgeon
253513 Neurosurgeon
253514 Orthopaedic Surgeon
253516 Paediatric Surgeon
253518 Urologist
253521 Vascular Surgeon
253912 Emergency Medicine Specialist
253913 Obstetrician and Gynaecologist
253914 Ophthalmologist
253915 Pathologist
253917 Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist
253999 Medical Practitioners nec
254111 Midwife
254211 Nurse Educator
254212 Nurse Researcher
254311 Nurse Manager
254411 Nurse Practitioner
254412 Registered Nurse (Aged Care)
254413 Registered Nurse (Child and Family Health)
254414 Registered Nurse (Community Health)
254415 Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency)
254416 Registered Nurse (Developmental Disability)
254417 Registered Nurse (Disability and Rehabilitation)
254418 Registered Nurse (Medical)
254421 Registered Nurse (Medical Practice)
254422 Registered Nurse (Mental Health)
254423 Registered Nurse (Perioperative)
254424 Registered Nurse (Surgical)
254425 Registered Nurse (Paediatric)
254499 Registered Nurses nec
261111 ICT business Analyst
261211 Multimedia Specialist
261311 Analyst Programmer
261312 Developer Programmer
261313 Software Engineer
261399 Software and Applications Programmers nec
262113 Systems Administrator
263111 Computer Network and Systems Engineer
263112 Network Administrator
263212 ICT Support Engineer
271111 Barrister
271311 Solicitor
272111 Careers Counsellor
272112 Drug and Alcohol Counsellor
272113 Family and Marriage Counsellor
272114 Rehabilitation Counsellor
272115 Student Counsellor
272199 Counsellors nec
272311 Clinical Psychologist
272312 Educational Psychologist
272313 Organisational Psychologist
272314 Psychotherapist
272399 Psychologists nec
272412 Interpreter
272413 Translator
272499 Social Professionals nec
272511 Social Worker
272611 Community Arts Worker
272612 Recreation Officer
272613 Welfare Worker
311111 Agricultural Technician
311211 Anaesthetic Technician
311213 Medical Laboratory Technician
311214 Operating Theatre Technician
311216 Pathology Collector (Aus) / Phlebotomist (NZ)
311299 Medical Technicians nec
311312 Meat Inspector
311399 Primary Products Inspectors nec
312111 Architectural Draftsperson
312113 Building Inspector
312114 Construction Estimator
312116 Surveying or Spatial Science Technician
312199 Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians nec
312211 Civil Engineering Draftsperson
312212 Civil Engineering Technician
312311 Electrical Engineering Draftsperson
312312 Electrical Engineering Technician
312511 Mechanical Engineering Draftsperson
312512 Mechanical Engineering Technician
312611 Safety Inspector
312911 Maintenance Planner
312912 Metallurgical or Materials Technician
312913 Mine Deputy
312999 Building and Engineering Technicians nec
313112 ICT Customer Support Officer
321111 Automotive Electrician
321211 Motor Mechanic (General)
321212 Diesel Motor Mechanic
321213 Motorcycle Mechanic
321214 Small Engine Mechanic
322113 Farrier
322211 Sheetmetal Trades Worker
322311 Metal Fabricator
322312 Pressure Welder
322313 Welder (First Class)
323211 Fitter (General)
323212 Fitter and Turner
323213 Fitter-Welder
323214 Metal Machinist (First Class)
323299 Metal Fitters and Machinists nec
323313 Locksmith
323314 Precision Instrument Maker and Repairer
323412 Toolmaker
324111 Panelbeater
324211 Vehicle Body Builder
324212 Vehicle Trimmer
324311 Vehicle Painter
331111 Bricklayer
331112 Stonemason
331211 Carpenter and Joiner
331212 Carpenter
331213 Joiner
332111 Floor Finisher
332211 Painting trades workers
333111 Glazier
333211 Fibrous Plasterer
333212 Solid Plasterer
333311 Roof Tiler
333411 Wall and Floor Tiler
334111 Plumber (General)
334112 Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber
334113 Drainer
334114 Gasfitter
334115 Roof plumber
341111 Electrician (General)
341112 Electrician (Special Class)
342111 Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic
342211 Electrical Linesworker
342311 Business Machine Mechanic
342313 Electronic Equipment Trades Worker
342314 Electronic Instrument Trades Worker (General)
351111 Baker
351112 Pastrycook
351211 Butcher or Smallgoods Maker
351311 Chef
351411 Cook
361112 Horse Trainer
361114 Zookeeper
361199 Animal Attendants and Trainers nec
361311 Veterinary Nurse
362212 Arborist
362311 Greenkeeper
362411 Nurseryperson
391111 Hairdresser
393311 Upholsterer
394111 Cabinetmaker
394211 Furniture Finisher
394213 Wood Machinist
399411 Jeweller
399512 Camera Operator (Film, Television or Video)
399514 Make Up Artist
399516 Sound Technician
411111 Ambulance Officer
411112 Intensive Care Ambulance Paramedic
411211 Dental Hygienist
411213 Dental Technician
411214 Dental Therapist
411311 Diversional Therapist
411411 Enrolled Nurse
411611 Massage Therapist
411711 Community Worker
411712 Disabilities Services Officer
411713 Family Support Worker
411715 Residential Care Officer
411716 Youth Worker
452313 Horse Riding Coach or Instructor
452314 Snowsport Instructor
511111 Contract Administrator
511112 Program or Project Administrator
