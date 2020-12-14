NSW to start processing for Subclass 491 visa in February

The New South Wales government has announced that Regional Development Australia (RDA) offices will begin assisting NSW Treasury manage the subclass 491 visa in early February 2021.





Highlights:

NSW Regional Development Australia (RDA) will begin to start processing for Subclass 491 visa in February.

NSW has 13 RDA offices including Sydney and Central Coast.

The state will prioritise applicants who are undertaking skilled work in critical sectors.

“Each RDA office will accept and assess applications and determine eligible occupations for their respective regions; however, nomination criteria are consistent across all regions,” NSW said in a statement published on its website.





NSW has 13 RDA offices. They have been told to prioritise applicants who are undertaking skilled work in critical sectors.





“These applicants are a priority for Government in supporting economic recovery following the impacts of COVID-19,” the government has said.





States receive allocations

The federal government has recently allocated the places to all the states for the remaining financial year.





Brisbane-based migration agent, Suman Dua of Nationwide Migration and Education, says the numbers allocated are still not known.





“Yes, we know that the states have received the final nomination allocations for FY 2020-21. However, we do not know the numbers yet. Nevertheless, it is expected that skilled nomination allocations will be limited,” said Ms Dua.





Based on these allocations, Queensland has decided to keep its Skilled Migration program suspended.





“Only selected occupations related to the COVID response and recovery will be processed as a priority. If you do not receive an invitation before the 25 December 2020, you will we required to submit a brand new EOI when we reopen our program at the end of January 2021,” a statement published on BMSQ website reads.

















