Queensland's skilled program remains suspended; to process backlog applications first

Migration Queensland says its Business and Skilled Migration program will remain suspended.

If you do not receive an invitation before the 25 December 2020, you will we required to submit a brand new EOI.

Migration Queensland says it will not be accepting new applications due to the huge backlog.

“Only selected occupations related to the COVID response and recovery will be processed as a priority. If you do not receive an invitation before the 25 December 2020, you will we required to submit a brand new EOI when we reopen our program at the end of January 2021,” a statement published on BMSQ website reads.





“Authorities told us 850 applications are pending. These applications were received from 29 September to 05 October when the states had received their interim allocations. So Queensland authorities are planning to process these applications before accepting new applications,” says migration agent Chaman Preet who was present at the BSMQ webinar.





Chaman Preet says Queensland authorities have informed us that the state’s allocations for the year 2020-21 remains the same as last year accept the Business Migration quota which has been increased.





“Subclass 491 allocations have been increased. They also clarified that on-shore applications would be processed as the travel ban remains in place,” says Ms Preet.











The BSMQ business program is now open, and the state is accepting EOIs for this visa class.





“The BSMQ business program is now open from 10 December 2020 ; however we will first be assessing EOI’s submitted from the interim quota opening from 29 September – 05 October 2020, then from 6 October – 9 December 2020, resulting in extended processing times for those submitting EOIs from today,” BSMQ statement reads.





