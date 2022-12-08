'Good news': NSW relaxes conditions for permanent residency visa applicants

In September, the NSW government released its skills lists after receiving just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program for the 2022-2023.





It further announced introducing new requirements for minimum point scores and years of work experience for both visas - Subclass 190 and Subclass 491.





However, according to an update issued by the state recently, these requirements have now been removed for the Subclass visa 190.



The state government's website now says "Previously published points scores and work experience guides for the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) have been removed due to increased availability of the Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) by the Department of Home Affairs."





It further notes that a selection-based invitation process is used to ensure that NSW nominees are aligned with the skills needs of the state's economy.





"Nomination for this visa is exceptionally competitive. We strongly encourage you to consider all other migration pathways on the Home Affairslaunch website and do not wait to be invited to apply for NSW nomination," it said.



NSW nomination for the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) is just one of a number of visa options for prospective skilled migrants. Source: Moment RF / anand purohit/Getty Images While invitation rounds occur ongoing throughout the financial year, the state says there are no set dates, and rounds are not announced beforehand.





"We cannot advise the date of upcoming invitation rounds or the provide the likelihood your SkillSelect EOI will be invited to apply for nomination," it notes.





"We generally consider such things as points score, English proficiency, and years of skilled experience during invitation rounds. Being invited to apply for NSW nomination is at the sole discretion of the NSW Government," it adds.





For the Subclass 491 visa, minimum point scores and skilled experience are still applicable.





"For the Subclass 491, minimum point scores and skilled experience still applies to anyone wishing to apply directly under Pathway 1 Stream B, however, the experience portion is waived for anyone who meets the 'Study in Regional NSW' requirement, " the NSW government official confirmed to SBS Hindi in an email.



NSW uses a selection-based invitation process to ensure that NSW nominees are aligned with the skills needs of the state's economy. Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images The removal of the employment requirement and point scores for the Subclass 190 visa has been welcomed by migration experts.





A migration agent, Suman Dua, described the latest change as "big" and "good news."





"By removing these conditions, the state has made it very easy for applicants to apply for permanent residency. Basically, it means that the applicant just needs to meet basic eligibility criteria which is to be skilled in an occupation listed under the NSW Skills set , and meet all requirements outlined by Home Affairs for the visa," she added.





"The state's visa condition of high point score system and employment requirement was making it harder for some applicants to fit into the eligibility criteria and apply for residency," she pointed out.



Ms Dua says NSW removed the condition soon after the federal government sent out a large number of invitations to applicants of Subclass 189.





"Many skilled workers were waiting for the state nominated visa but now they have taken advantage of the Subclass visa 189 invitation, which is an independent visa with no conditions and is issued by the federal government," she said, adding a lot of her clients were surprised when they received the Subclass 189 visa invitation.





Kirthi Chetty, 30, is one of the lucky ones who has received a Subclass 189 invitation in the latest round of invites sent by the federal government.





"For my Subclass visa 190 application, it was becoming difficult to demonstrate minimum work experience. So many applicants will find relief with the new NSW visa change after this condition has been removed," Ms Chetty, who had applied for both Subclass 189 and 190 visas, said.



