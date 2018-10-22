One Less God- A film on Mumbai's terror attacks 26/11

Mumbai's three days of horror during the terrorist attacks on 26th November 2008 are the subject of the film, "One Less God", written and directed by Liam Worthington. In an exclusive interview with the Hindi program, Lliam tells us, " “With 166 people killed, over 600 injured and thousands swept up in the events, November 2008 is India’s 9/11,” we spent years researching and writing, and once we became immersed in the events and the geo-politics, we knew we needed to get beyond the timeline of events that were filling the news cycles. We wanted to get to the heart of the tragedy, and also beyond it - to the people on both ends of the guns.”





Source: Supplied











Lliam Worthington has a definite affinity for India and in particular for Mumbai, a city he visited when he was 21. The love for India and its spirituality was inherited from his father. Lliam goes on to add, "I think India's spirituality played a big part in shaping me as a better human being. So when the attacks took place it shook everyone up and I realized there were people I knew who were held hostages during the attack. Two Australians were also killed, that was my trigger for making the film."





Source: Supplied





One Less God has been honoured the world over – named Best Film at the 2017 Byron Bay Film Festival and received both the Grand Jury Prize – Best Feature and the Industry Choice Award at Los Angeles’ 2017 Dances with Films Festival - the only feature in the twenty-year history of the festival to receive both honours. Large portions of the film’s dialogue were directly inspired by the leaked transcripts of the 2008 siege









