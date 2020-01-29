'Our ancient literature shares information about mental health': Dr Manan Thakrar

Source: Bhagvad Gita.jpg/CC BY 2.0/Flickr as Lord Parthasarthi
Did you know ancient Indian texts like Bhagvat Geeta begins with describing symptoms of a panic attack? In recent research, Dr Manan Thakrar found that our ancient literature - Mahabharat, Puranas and the Bhagvat Geeta explains and talks about mental health issues and counselling sessions in depth.
