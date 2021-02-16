Over 200 Indians in leadership roles in 15 countries, according to Indiaspora

More than 200 people of Indian origin hold a leadership position in 15 countries worldwide, with more than 60 of these leaders holding Cabinet positions, according to the latest list released by the US-based non-profit organisation Indiaspora.





“While some are elected officials, others are appointees or civil servants. All have risen to the call for public service. Key agents in shaping politics and policy from a local to a global scale, their leadership will impact generations to come,” Indiaspora Executive director Sanjeev Joshipura told SBS Hindi.





Listen to the interview with Sanjiv Joshipura:

The 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List includes diplomats, legislators, heads of central banks and senior civil servants from countries with significant diaspora migration histories, such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.





Three Australians of Indian origin have also been placed on the list:





They are Gita Kamath, High Commissioner to South Africa, Dominic Trinade, Consul General in Shanghai, and Harinder Sidhu, Deputy Secretary, Service Delivery Group in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.





Harinder Sidhu (C), Deputy Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, was the High Commissioner of Australia in India. Source: Twitter





There are five heads of governments, three deputy heads and 59 ministers on the list from different countries.





Indians 'different point in time' on migration curve

Mr Joshipura says Indians are at a different point in time on the migration curve and therefore their roles and numbers are different in various countries.





“The cycle of immigration is different in countries such as the US, England or Australia," he explained.





"So the Indian community is at different points of the immigration bell curve in these countries. So every country has a unique situation in relation the Indian immigration and accordingly the success stories are different.”





Sanjiv Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora Source: Supplied by Sanjiv Joshipura





Indiaspora, a community of global Indian diaspora leaders from various backgrounds and professions, has drawn these names from government websites and other publicly available resources.





“It is a huge source of pride to have the first woman and first person of colour as the Vice President of the world’s oldest democracy be someone of Indian heritage," said Indiaspora Founder MR Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and investor.





"We wanted to use this seminal moment on Presidents’ Day to highlight a host of others in the diaspora who also are in public service.”





Labour Party list candidate Priyanca Radhakrishnan in an Onehunga Cafe to meet the team from Everybody Eats (the pay-as-you-feel dining concept) on 16 October. Source: Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images





According to Indiaspora, officials on the list “collectively represent more than 587 million constituents, and their countries account for an estimated USD $28 trillion in GDP, demonstrating the impact that these leaders are having globally.”





With more than 32 million people of Indian origin or (PIOs) globally, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs , Indians are the largest diaspora population in the world.















