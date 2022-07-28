SBS Hindi

Parliamentary business remains same as Question Times remain robust

Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil during Question Time in the House of Representatives Source: AAP

Published 28 July 2022 at 12:35pm
By Natasha Kaul
Since this year's federal election, Australian parliament has officially met for the first time this week. While the faces in the chambers have changed, much of the combative behavior remains the same. Legislation to implement key election promises has been introduced to the parliament, but new inflation figures, released on 27 July, have given it several new fires to put out.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

