Peace march organised to rekindle Gandhian values of peace and inclusiveness

Peace march to symbolically recognise the historic Gandhian Salt March

Published 26 April 2019 at 4:03pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Brisbane based organisation Gandhi Salt March Ltd (GSML) is hosting a peace march to promote Gandhian values of peace, trust and inclusiveness in Australian society on Sunday, April 28th.

The peace march will be part of “Orange and White peace day” celebrated by the City of Springfield in Queensland.

“Today we need to nurture leadership which mobilises our diverse communities towards a shared goal embracing Gandhi’s plea for a society built on peace trust and inclusiveness," Jim Varghese AM, the Chairman of Gandhi Salt March Ltd told SBS Hindi. 

He says the Australian community is one of the most diverse in the world.

"We need to strengthen business and community commitments towards Gandhian values."

This day will showcase a range of multicultural activities and performances from the drums of peace, from Africa and the Bhangra, the vibrant free-spirited dance of the farmers at the harvest from India.

There will also be a moderated dialogue on fostering unity through ethics in business and politics.

Mr Varghese said, “I am looking forward to rekindling Gandhian values of collaborative leadership which embrace diversity, inner calm and outer dynamism - the keys to marshalling social capital and nation building”.

The centrepiece of the day will be the peace march which will commence from the Gandhi Inspiration Bridge in the Robelle Domain Parklands to symbolically recognise the historic Gandhian Salt March for freedom. 

"We are trying to provide a sustainable platform, showcasing an innovative approach for a positive environment for people, and our planet," Mr Varghese told SBS Hindi.

