Personal safety on public transport and on streets

Here are some simple common sense tips on remaining safe on public transport and on the streets in the evening.





Avoid walking alone in the dark, try to be in the company of family or friends. Stick to the main road and avoid shortcut alleys and parks.

Always remain alert and be aware of any movements or suspicious characters around you. Always walk with confidence and a purpose.

Trust your instinct. If your instinct tells you something is wrong try and rush to a safe place. Plan your safest route to and from places.