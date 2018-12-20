SBS Hindi

Personal safety on public transport and on streets

SBS Hindi

Woman walking along rainy pathway at night.

Source: Photodisc Getty Images/Ryan McVay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 December 2018 at 6:55pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Here are some tips to remain safe on the streets and on public transport during this holiday period. Tune in!

Published 20 December 2018 at 6:55pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Here are some simple common sense tips on remaining safe on public transport and on the streets in the evening.

  • Avoid walking alone in the dark, try to be in the company of family or friends. Stick to the main road and avoid shortcut alleys and parks.
Pickpocket in public bus
Pickpocket in public bus Source: Getty Images/Drazen


  • Always remain alert and be aware of any movements or suspicious characters around you. Always walk with confidence and a purpose.
  • Trust your instinct. If your instinct tells you something is wrong try and rush to a safe place. Plan your safest route to and from places.
  • If stopped by a thief demanding your valuables, give them away because nothing can be more valuable than your life. Shout and scream loudly so as to get the attention of others.  Call 000.
Young woman clenches fists and yells, either encouraging or furious
Young woman clenches fists and yells, either encouraging or furious Source: Getty Images/RapidEye


  • On railway stations, stand back from the yellow lines. Try and be with the crowd or at a spot where you can see the CC cameras.
  • Try and use the coach with the Blue light or sit close to the door of the bus or train.
 
Nightsafe area sign on railway platform
Nightsafe area sign on railway platform Source: getty Images/ymgerman


Stay safe, stay calm and confident. Have a great break. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी