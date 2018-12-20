Personal safety on public transport and on streets

Here are some simple common sense tips on remaining safe on public transport and on the streets in the evening.
- Avoid walking alone in the dark, try to be in the company of family or friends. Stick to the main road and avoid shortcut alleys and parks.
Pickpocket in public bus Source: Getty Images/Drazen
- Always remain alert and be aware of any movements or suspicious characters around you. Always walk with confidence and a purpose.
- Trust your instinct. If your instinct tells you something is wrong try and rush to a safe place. Plan your safest route to and from places.
- If stopped by a thief demanding your valuables, give them away because nothing can be more valuable than your life. Shout and scream loudly so as to get the attention of others. Call 000.
Young woman clenches fists and yells, either encouraging or furious Source: Getty Images/RapidEye
- On railway stations, stand back from the yellow lines. Try and be with the crowd or at a spot where you can see the CC cameras.
- Try and use the coach with the Blue light or sit close to the door of the bus or train.
Nightsafe area sign on railway platform Source: getty Images/ymgerman
Stay safe, stay calm and confident. Have a great break.