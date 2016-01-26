SBS Hindi

"Phir bhi dil hain hindustani," says Australia's newest citizen Nikhil

Nikhil

Source: Supplied

Published 26 January 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Mosiqi Acharya, Harita Mehta
Nikhil became an Australian Citizen on 26th Jan.

More than 4,00,000 Indians have made Australia their home. 26th January, celebrated as Australia Day, is the day when many Indians have received their Australian citizenship.

For Indians residing in Australia who took the Oath of Citizenship on 26th January, it becomes a special day for two reasons. It not only marks the beginning of their journey as an Australian citizen but the fact of giving up your Indian citizenship also tugs at your heart, especially when it is India’s Republic Day.

But what it means to become an Australian Citizen? SBS Hindi spoke to Nikhil, who became an Australian Citizen on 26th January.

“I am experiencing mixed emotions. I have become a citizen of Australia today but my heart will always be Indian. No matter where I live, I will strive to make India proud,” he said after his citizenship ceremony in Melbourne.

Nikhil
Source: Supplied


Nikhil, like most of the Indians residing here, is an ardent cricket fan. And he makes it very clear that when the choice is between India and Australia, he will always support the Indian cricket team. “Indian team has come to Australia right now. Cricket is in my blood. India is in my heart and my soul. So I will support India till the end of my life.”

Nikhil
Source: Supplied


Nikhil received a call from the authorities informing him that his application had been approved and that he had been invited to attend the Citizenship ceremony.

Citizenship ceremonies are special events. They also provide an important opportunity to officially welcome new citizens as full members of the Australian community. They are often an emotional experience for the new citizen.

Nikhil celebrated his newly acquired citizenship with his friends and family post the citizenship ceremony.

 

