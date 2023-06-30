Is playing tough with siblings the same as bullying?

Key Points Teasing and conflicts among siblings are common.

The aggressor kid can show signs of lacking empathy.

Parenting should influence a child to become a strong and confident human.

Dr Shailja Chaturvedi, a psychiatrist, states that sibling bullying affects both the victimised sibling and the sibling who acts as the aggressor.





She explains that an older child who assumes the responsibility of caring for younger siblings or becomes involved in parental conflicts can contribute to the occurrence of sibling bullying.



An older brother bullies his younger brother at school. Credit: Digital Vision Vectors She suggests that parents have a crucial role to fulfill when it comes to sibling dynamics, emphasising the need to comprehend the underlying reasons behind their interactions instead of solely focusing on modifying their behaviour.





She highlights that parents frequently exhibit favouritism or unknowingly make comparisons among their children, which can foster competitiveness between siblings and potentially escalate into bullying.



Sibling bullying starts when parents favour one child over the other or start comparing their achievements etc. While children’s conflicts and envy help them learn to solve problems and build resilience, their conflicts should not get out of hand. Dr Shailja Chaturvedi, Psychiatrist.

Being subjected to bullying could result in enduring emotional wounds that have long-lasting effects on individuals as they grow into adulthood.





Bullying has long-lasting effects on individuals Source: Getty / getty images The targeted child's self-confidence diminishes, while the child engaging in aggressive behavior lacks the ability to empathise, according to Dr Chaturvedi.





She further emphasised that parents need to remember the home is supposed to be a safe place where everyone is loved and treated equally.



Ensure that you are giving the same attention, time, and love to each of your children. Treat them equally. Don’t choose one over the other. Dr Chaturvedi





