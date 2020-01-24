PM announces suite of measures for fire-affected small businesses

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces measures to assist fire-affected businesses Source: AAP
Published 24 January 2020 at 1:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The Morrison government has announced a suite of measures to help small businesses suffering after the nation's devastating bushfires. The package includes support for thousands of small businesses in affected regions, whether directly damaged or not, and a range of tax measures also available.
Published 24 January 2020 at 1:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share