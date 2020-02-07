SBS Hindi

Police launch training initiative for dealing with people with autism

The Autism Spectrum Disorder talisman.

The Autism Spectrum Disorder talisman. Source: Supplied

Published 7 February 2020 at 4:46pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In what is an Australian first.. New South Wales police will be trained how to recognise and react to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. One mother involved in the program's development says such awareness could have avoided a fatal incident with her daughter.

