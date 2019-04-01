Politics and Social Influence

Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Every election brings political change or uncertainty. This situation can be challenging, regardless of your beliefs or where you might fall on the political spectrum. For many, the shift in power and the speed of change may cause stress and anxiety about the political environment and the future of our nation. Dr Manan Thakrar shares how politics can psychologically affect the whole society
