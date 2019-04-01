SBS Hindi

Politics and Social Influence

SBS Hindi

Indian Muslims shout slogans as they participate in a rally urging people to cast their votes, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 14, 2019. India's national election will be held in seven phases in April and May. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2019 at 12:58pm, updated 1 April 2019 at 1:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every election brings political change or uncertainty. This situation can be challenging, regardless of your beliefs or where you might fall on the political spectrum. For many, the shift in power and the speed of change may cause stress and anxiety about the political environment and the future of our nation. Dr Manan Thakrar shares how politics can psychologically affect the whole society

Published 1 April 2019 at 12:58pm, updated 1 April 2019 at 1:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी