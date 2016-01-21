SBS Hindi

Possibilities and Risks in Startups between India and Australia

SBS Hindi

Neeraj Mehta, startup, Rock Your Paper, Australia, India, innovation fund, startup mission

Neeraj Mehta, Co-founder - Rock Your Paper Source: Neeraj Mehta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2016 at 11:31am, updated 21 January 2016 at 5:34pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We talk to Neeraj Mehta, the co-founder of Gurgaon based Rock Your Paper, about possibilities and risks involved in startups between India and Australia.

Published 21 January 2016 at 11:31am, updated 21 January 2016 at 5:34pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today, the business and entrepreneur scene in India is best represented by Mahatma Gandhis following words: Be the change that you wish to see in the world. On 16 January 2016, the Indian government following on the footsteps of Australian governments innovation fund kick-started the ambitious Start-Up India mission in New Delhi. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds