Pradeep’s Filmmaking Model to bring together Indian-Australian talent

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Melbourne-based Pradeep Laxminarayana is a passionate actor and filmmaker.





He is an IT Project Manager by profession but by passion dedicated to change the independent short film industry in Australia.





Pradeep came to Australia in November 2003 to study.





Originally from Bengaluru (Bangalore), he spent some time at an acting school in Mumbai (Bombay).





Pradeep says that he left the school as he couldn’t afford the fees.





“But if you are sincere and dedicated to your art then the best way to learn is by hard work and on-job experience,” adds Pradeep.





After moving to Australia, with the help of some friends, Pradeep created a 19-minute showreel.





He says that “this showreel is combination of 6 different scenes taken from different Hindi films and showcase how I would act out these different characters.”





WATCH VIDEO: PRADEEP’S SHOWREEL











Today, this showreel has got more than 4,000 hits on YouTube.





Prdaeep says after seeing his showreel some budding actors contacted him and now he’s helping them make their showreels.





Pradeep is also working on a short film titled - The Blind Violinist .





This is a thriller where Pradeep will share screen with Australian model Debbie Sath and actresses Bec Smith.





WATCH VIDEO: THE BLIND VIOLINIST











Apart from this short film, Pradeep has recently completed a murder mystery - Alter-eg o – which is in post-production stage.





WATCH VIDEO: THE ALTER-EGO











The Blind Violinist and Alter-ego are scheduled for release online in February 2017.





Pradeep, who has a model for independent filmmaking in Australia especially for Indian diaspora’s talent and producers, is looking for the right kind of people to work with to put together his future projects.



