Pranav Kotra to Play for Adelaide-based Cove Football Club

Pranav Kotra, the 19-year-old goalkeeper from Delhi-based Hindustan FC has become the first Indian footballer to sign a contract with an Australian club - Cove FC in Adelaide.











From next month his club will start participating in the South Australian State League.











Pranav is originally from Noida and came to Australia in 2015 to study Diploma in Marketing from Durban International College.











He has played for the esteemed Hindustan FC, Mohun Bagan Sail Academy (Durgapur) and PIFA Sports FC (Mumbai) in India.











Pranav is excited to play for an Australian club but his dream is to play for the Indian national football team one day!



















