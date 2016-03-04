SBS Hindi

Pranav Kotra to Play for Adelaide-based Cove Football Club

SBS Hindi

Pranav Kotra

Pranav Kotra Source: Pranav Kotra

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2016 at 4:36pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pranav Kotra, the 19-year-old goalkeeper from Delhi-based Hindustan FC has become the first Indian footballer to sign a contract with an Australian club - Cove FC in Adelaide.

Published 4 March 2016 at 4:36pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pranav Kotra, the 19-year-old goalkeeper from Delhi-based Hindustan FC has become the first Indian footballer to sign a contract with an Australian club - Cove FC in Adelaide.

 

From next month his club will start participating in the South Australian State League.

 

Pranav is originally from Noida and came to Australia in 2015 to study Diploma in Marketing from Durban International College.

 

He has played for the esteemed Hindustan FC, Mohun Bagan Sail Academy (Durgapur) and PIFA Sports FC (Mumbai) in India.

 

Pranav is excited to play for an Australian club but his dream is to play for the Indian national football team one day!

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds