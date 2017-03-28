SBS Hindi

Pratrick Rajkumar a face behind the voctory of Indian Blind cricket world cup

Cricket Association for the Blind in India

Cricket Association for the Blind in India

Published 28 March 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 March 2017 at 4:03pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Neither a career coach nor a career sportsman, Patrick Rajkumar has been coaching Indias Blind Cricket team since 2012. Under him, the team has won the T20 World Cup, the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup! Harita Mehta spoke to Mr. Patrick about his journey as a Blind Cricket team coach

