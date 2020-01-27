SBS Hindi

Promila Gupta receives OAM

Promila Gupta OAM

Source: Supplied

Published 27 January 2020 at 6:52pm, updated 28 January 2020 at 10:51am
By Kumud Merani
Promila Gupta has a chain of awards to her name. Her untiring efforts towards community service and passion for creating an awareness and appreciation for Indian cuisine has been recognised with the Order of Australia Merit Award this year.

Awards are nothing new to Promila Gupta who is now also a proud recipient of the Order of Australia Medal this year. Previously she has been awarded for the ‘Pride of Australia 2006,’ ‘Citizen of the Year 2007’ and many more. She immigrated to Australia in 1982 with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Science and a Master’s degree in Nutrition.

 After immigrating with her young family Mrs Gupta felt a sense of isolation and being useless. She thought to herself that she had three choices; either sit at home and wallow in self-pity or take her kids and go back to India or get up and do something truly worthwhile and give life her best go. She opted for the last choice.

 Promila Gupta wears many hats, she is a chef, an author of 2 cooking books, an anchor, a tutor at WEA, a Tour Leader for tours to India and runs her own cooking business. She has also worked with Multicultural SA as a Commissioner for three years, as a voluntary adviser for International students studying in Adelaide. She has been a successful President of Indian Australian Association SA during 2007-09.

 Her list of achievements is inexhaustible, she was the President of Indian Association of Newcastle Inc. for three years and was the coordinator of the Newcastle Indian seniors group besides being involved in many multi-cultural activities in the Hunter region of New South Wales Australia. Promila Gupta won NSW Premier’s award for her community work in 2018 and was an ambassador for Australia Day celebrations at Barraba NSW in 2019.

 

