Promoting Indian culture through karaoke nights and theatre in Australia

Sanjiv Kulkarni, born and brought-up in Mumbai, India, came to Australia from USA four years ago on a routine transfer from his Indian IT firm.





He and his family thought they would leave Australia within two years or so.





But after four years in Australia they have seen all major cities and love Australia.





Sanjiv and his friends are also promoting Indian culture through karaoke nights and theatre in Melbourne, Australia.





Their karaoke nights are mostly Kannadiga culture-centric.





Watch this amazing song performed by Sanjiv in Kannada outlining the human journey from inception to old age.





WATCH VIDEO:











Apart from this Sanjiv has given Live performances at 'Sangeet Sandhya' - conducted by Sharda Kala Kendra.





WTACH VIDEO:











To know more about Sanjiv’s interest in singing and theatre, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with him in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.



