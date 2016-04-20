SBS Hindi

PUTIN'S RUSSIA AND ITS GEO-POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS

Published 20 April 2016 at 5:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Russia it seems has become a lot more active at the International stage in the past couple of years. In this interview with eminent International Relations analyst and Professor at JNU Prof Gulshan Sachdeva we discuss the role that Russia and Russian President Vladamir Putin may in global politics and what is the current state of India-Russia relations.

