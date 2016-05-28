Putting down roots through community garden

"This is like a home away home" says Rup Koirala, the representative of For Bhutanese community of Launceston.





A new Community garden in Launceston was inaugurated last month. It has the active participation by new migrants from Bhutan, Afghanistan, Burma, Liberia and Eritrea.





Community garden formally Inauguration Day by City Council, service providers, migrant communities representatives from Launceston including Bhutanese people. Source: Rup Koirala











It is like a journey for local community members to plan, design and grow great nutritious food.





It is going to help them develop skills and share life. Often migrants arriving from regional places find it hard to settle in urban life style, this garden project is like a blessing for them. It is helping many new migrants to feel at home.











Rup Koirala came to Australia in 2008.





Speaking with Anita Barar, he tells that Bhutanese are essentially farmers. They love growing their own vegetables and fruits. He says that its in their culture to share food and enjoy in each others' company.











Mr. Rup Koirala says that system and climate for farming is different here from what they knew in Bhutan. So they are learning new techniques by getting involved in the project and this project is helping his community to utilise its time in a better way.





He says," We mingle with each other. To settle at a new place is always a big challenge. One struggles to find job, be with the family and not to worry about problems one faces. This way we are connected to our culture and beating the stress blues too."





Mr. Koirala says that this community garden is an example of multicultural Australia.





He adds that this garden has given his Bhutanese community an identity. He hopes that communities would be able to grow that might eventually become the source of income for some.





The site on City of Launceston land is operated by Youth Futures Inc. with partners Migrant Resource Centre (North Tas) Inc., Rotary Launceston.









