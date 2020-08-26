SBS Hindi

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel after complaints

Police Relocate Over 350 Guests From Sydney Quarantine Hotel

A woman looks out from a coach window as she departs the Travelodge Hotel in Surry Hills on 25 August, 2020 in Sydney. Source: Getty

Published 26 August 2020 at 4:21pm
By Vivek Kumar
More than 350 people who were quarantined in Sydney's Travelodge hotel in Surry Hills have been moved to another hotel amid concerns about the cleanliness of rooms.

There were many Indians among the guest quarantined in the hotel.

Highlights:

  • 366 guests of hotel Travelodge have been shifted to a different hotel.
  • The guests had made complaints against the quarantine facility.
  • The hotel has been struck off the NSW's quarantine program.
One of the hotel guests was the wife of Gurnam Singh who made complaints against the facility.

"My wife told me that the rooms were too small and dirty. There was dust all over. Others told me the rooms were too small for kids to stay comfortably," Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.

gurnam singh
Source: Supplied by Gurnam Singh


"Two weeks of isolation is not so easy without the provision of basic amenities and proper hygiene. Many travellers were moved to Travelodge for their quarantine which was certainly not acceptable for their good mental and physical health."

Listen to the interview with Gurnam Singh:

Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel after complaints

Many guests took to social media to highlight the issues with the facility.

Ruby van Happen posted, "We are in quarantine at Travelodge, Sydney. It's awful, small room, no fresh air, bad food, no view. I read here that most hotels are terrible, the rooms too small, bad food. I even read that a family of 4 was in a very small room with one chair and no place to eat. How long will we accept this?"

quarantine
Source: Facebook


Gurnam Singh, a community leader, known for his work supporting international students, raised the concerns with police and other authorities who eventually decided to move the guests to another facility.

Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters that police took action after seeing photos from guests who showed the rooms to be in poor condition.

TFE Hotels, which operates the Travelodge, says all rooms were cleaned thoroughly before and after guest use.

hotel
Source: Facebook


"Since March, Travelodge Sydney has continuously hosted around 2,000 guests as part of the NSW Government's mandated hotel isolation program, and has received thanks from many guests who have appreciated the care and service from our team," the spokesperson has been quoted saying by
ABC
.

The Travelodge hotel has been taken off the NSW's mandatory quarantine program.

Those who arrive in Australia from overseas have to undertake mandatory paid quartine at a government-arranged facility.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 

