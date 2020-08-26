There were many Indians among the guest quarantined in the hotel.





Highlights:

366 guests of hotel Travelodge have been shifted to a different hotel.

The guests had made complaints against the quarantine facility.

The hotel has been struck off the NSW's quarantine program.

One of the hotel guests was the wife of Gurnam Singh who made complaints against the facility.





"My wife told me that the rooms were too small and dirty. There was dust all over. Others told me the rooms were too small for kids to stay comfortably," Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.





Source: Supplied by Gurnam Singh





"Two weeks of isolation is not so easy without the provision of basic amenities and proper hygiene. Many travellers were moved to Travelodge for their quarantine which was certainly not acceptable for their good mental and physical health."





Listen to the interview with Gurnam Singh:

LISTEN TO Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel after complaints SBS Hindi 26/08/2020 06:49 Play







Many guests took to social media to highlight the issues with the facility.





Ruby van Happen posted, "We are in quarantine at Travelodge, Sydney. It's awful, small room, no fresh air, bad food, no view. I read here that most hotels are terrible, the rooms too small, bad food. I even read that a family of 4 was in a very small room with one chair and no place to eat. How long will we accept this?"





Source: Facebook





Gurnam Singh, a community leader, known for his work supporting international students, raised the concerns with police and other authorities who eventually decided to move the guests to another facility.





Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters that police took action after seeing photos from guests who showed the rooms to be in poor condition.





TFE Hotels, which operates the Travelodge, says all rooms were cleaned thoroughly before and after guest use.





Source: Facebook





"Since March, Travelodge Sydney has continuously hosted around 2,000 guests as part of the NSW Government's mandated hotel isolation program, and has received thanks from many guests who have appreciated the care and service from our team," the spokesperson has been quoted saying by ABC .





The Travelodge hotel has been taken off the NSW's mandatory quarantine program.





Those who arrive in Australia from overseas have to undertake mandatory paid quartine at a government-arranged facility.





Read this:

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





