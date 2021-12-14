SBS Hindi

Queensland lifts border restrictions for vaccinated Australians

Motorists passes through a border control checkpoint at the QLD/NSW Border, Coolangatta, Monday, December 13, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 14 December 2021 at 5:39pm
By Natasha Kaul
Tens of thousands of Australians are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its borders for vaccinated Australians on 13 December, almost 230 days after locking out most of the country. In contrast, Western Australia has announced that it will ease border controls next year. Listen to this podcast to learn more about the country's border restrictions.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

